Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Omnicell worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Omnicell by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 93,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,724. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $134.37.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

