Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Summit Materials comprises approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

