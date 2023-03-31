Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity

Prothena Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,937. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $49.33. 142,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,523. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

