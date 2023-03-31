Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 71,712 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 71,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE STNG traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 362,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.