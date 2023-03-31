Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick sold 17,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $222,831.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,174.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $458,360. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.