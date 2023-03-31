Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 6,804 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE KNSL traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $295.96. 76,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,144. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $337.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock worth $6,454,792. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

