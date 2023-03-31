Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 73,165 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 73,165 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Comstock Resources worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CRK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 2,983,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

