Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,000. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 17,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. 761,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

