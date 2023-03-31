Morgan Stanley Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $23.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,239,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,978,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,182 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,251,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,008 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.