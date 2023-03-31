Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,880.74 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.74 ($2,310.78).
Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 614 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,308.44).
- On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 52 ($0.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.12). 25,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,347. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($16.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £423.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,225.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 629.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
