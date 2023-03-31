Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,880.74 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.74 ($2,310.78).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 306 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 614 ($7.54) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,308.44).

On Tuesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of LON:MAB1 traded up GBX 52 ($0.64) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 742 ($9.12). 25,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,347. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,350 ($16.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £423.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,225.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 629.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 9,032.26%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

