Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 401,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $281.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $282.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

