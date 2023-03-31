M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $178.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $119.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.96. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.