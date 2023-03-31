MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €239.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:MTX traded up €1.50 ($1.61) on Friday, reaching €229.90 ($247.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €200.78. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52-week high of €236.20 ($253.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

