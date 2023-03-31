Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $314.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.60.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA opened at $253.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $198.52 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.99 and its 200-day moving average is $275.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

