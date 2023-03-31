National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NA. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.68.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$96.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.79. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

