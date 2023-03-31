National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NA. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sell rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.68.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$96.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.79. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
