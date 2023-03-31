NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $33.97. 66,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 212,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBTB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

