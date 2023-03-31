Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,721 shares of company stock worth $336,182. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Arcellx by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcellx by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 450,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

