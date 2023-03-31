NEM Price Hits $0.0395 on Top Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. NEM has a market cap of $355.71 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

