Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Neogen stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.
In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.
