Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

