New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,500 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 456.9 days.

New Hope Stock Performance

NHPEF stock remained flat at $3.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. New Hope has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.84.

Get New Hope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About New Hope

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.