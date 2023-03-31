New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.33

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.20. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
New Peoples Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.
New Peoples Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which, through its subsidiary, offers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium size businesses. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Real Estate Secured, Commercial, Agriculture, Consumer Installment Loans, and All Other Loans.
