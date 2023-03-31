Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.