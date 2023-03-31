Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextracker and NextNav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 12 0 2.86 NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $40.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. NextNav has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 462.17%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than Nextracker.

This table compares Nextracker and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A NextNav -1,021.80% -56.79% -44.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextNav $3.93 million 51.21 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -4.85

Nextracker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextNav.

Summary

Nextracker beats NextNav on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

