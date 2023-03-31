Nikola Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 79,865 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the typical volume of 54,783 call options.

Nikola Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NKLA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 39,957,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,154. Nikola has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

