Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 2.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.07. 26,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Noah by 20.3% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Noah by 317.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Noah by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111,133 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

