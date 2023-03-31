Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Down 2.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.07. 26,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Noah Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
