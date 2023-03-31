Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $158.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

