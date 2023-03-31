NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

