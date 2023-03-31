Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.