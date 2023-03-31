Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $841,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,115 shares of company stock worth $3,610,007 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

NUS stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

