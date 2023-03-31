Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JPS opened at $6.39 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
