Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,165,000 after buying an additional 278,319 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AGCO Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

