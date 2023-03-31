Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 1,716,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,237. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

