Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $736,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.82. 1,349,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,697. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

