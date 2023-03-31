Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $856,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.24. 1,054,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,242. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

