Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 167.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

EWBC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. 936,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

