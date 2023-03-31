Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,448 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

