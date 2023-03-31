Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 7,131,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154,781. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.