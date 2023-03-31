Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,551 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $29.81. 2,971,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,930. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

