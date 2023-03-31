Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after buying an additional 733,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after buying an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. 2,445,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

