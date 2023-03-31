Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after buying an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after buying an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,471,000 after buying an additional 357,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 166,293 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.