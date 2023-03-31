Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 13,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Onfolio in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Onfolio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onfolio

About Onfolio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onfolio stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onfolio Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.49% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

