Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 13,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 21,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Onfolio in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
About Onfolio
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
