Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 7.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9,119.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,375,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,357 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 542.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFSD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

