Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. 365,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,612. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

