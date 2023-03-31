Oppenheimer Weighs in on Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,380 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.