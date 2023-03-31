Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.05. 1,158,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,930. The company has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $91.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

