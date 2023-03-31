Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Orange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

About Orange

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Orange by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Orange by 162.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Orange by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Orange by 2,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

