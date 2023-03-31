Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Orange Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ORAN opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
