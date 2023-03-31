Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.80% and a negative net margin of 665.02%. Equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.