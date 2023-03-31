Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Down 1.2%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 8,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Oriental Culture Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oriental Culture
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oriental Culture by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 136,962 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oriental Culture
Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Culture (OCG)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.