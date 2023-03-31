Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Down 1.2%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. 8,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 90,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Oriental Culture Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oriental Culture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oriental Culture by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 136,962 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

