Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Shares Down 1.2%

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 8,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 90,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Oriental Culture Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Oriental Culture

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oriental Culture by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oriental Culture during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oriental Culture by 395.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 136,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms.

