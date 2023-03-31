Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 839,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE OC traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 683,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,283. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

