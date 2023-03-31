Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

PM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.